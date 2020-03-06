Coronavirus Update

March 6, 2020

As cases of the Wuhan coronavirus disease (also known as COVID-19) continue to be found in the United States, food-industry professionals are monitoring public health while preparing for any market effects. The spread of the virus has raised concerns about how it may affect various aspects of public health as well as our economy, including dairy production. This page offers general resources about the virus, its spread, the disease it causes, and how people can protect themselves.

Pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe . The FDA has confirmed that based on what is known about how heat treatment affects other corona viruses, pasteurization is expected to inactivate the new coronavirus. There is no evidence that this strain of coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) is present in domestic livestock such as cattle, and there is no information indicating that the virus may be present in milk. The virus likely originated in bats in China and is spread through aerosol transmission and close human contact, not through food products from cattle.

Other resources: