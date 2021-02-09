A Dairy Farmer’s Guide to the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

February 9, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges for U.S. dairy farmers, who remain committed to implementing CDC-recommended workforce best practices to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus on farms. Access to one of two safe and highly effective vaccines will give the dairy workforce and their families an added layer of protection against COVID-19.

Vaccinating essential workers, including the dairy workforce, is important because of their role in maintaining critical infrastructure operations and their increased risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Vaccination is one of many important tools to help stop the pandemic. See below for some frequently-asked-questions about the vaccine and its rollout, and visit CDC’s website for more information.

How do I get a vaccine?

The CDC has issued recommendations for who should get the vaccine first, but states have established their own criteria. Each state has divided their populations into groups or phases or tiers, and each is working through them at its own pace. Click on your state below for the latest information.

What can I do now to protect myself and my workforce from COVID-19?

The CDC provides clear guidance about preventing infection in both English and Spanish. It also provides printable factsheets and posters in both languages suitable for workplace use. Dairy farmers are encouraged to review and use the resources below. Visit www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for a full listing of COVID-19 prevention and management resources for dairy farmers and cooperatives.

What should I know about getting vaccinated?

If I already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to be vaccinated?

Yes. According to the CDC, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Are there any resources available to share with employees about the COVID-19 vaccine and its rollout?

The CDC has put together a COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Toolkit for Essential Workers to help employers educate their essential workers about this important new prevention tool. The toolkit is intended to educate employees about COVID-19 vaccines, raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination, and address common questions and concerns. The toolkit contains a variety of resources that you can use, including: