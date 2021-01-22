Young dairy farmer balances present unpredictability with future promise

January 22, 2021

Arlington, VA – Josh Sauter and his family have managed challenges in the past, unpredictability in the present, and opportunities in the future. In the latest “Farmer Focus” co-sponsored by NMPF and the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program, Sauter shares the secret to resilience.

“You have to say positive,” Sauter says. “Leave what you can at the dairy. Some days you get to do that at six, and some days you don’t get to do that till midnight, but that’s important.”

Sauter and his wife, Katie, work alongside his parents to run their milking operation and plan what the future of Sauter Farms may look like. For more Farmer Focus stories, check out NMPF’s “Sharing Our Story” initiative, which also includes its Dairy Defined thought-leadership series and CEO’s Corner, a monthly column from NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern.