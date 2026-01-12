Dairy Defined:

Why Dairy’s Moment Matters

January 12, 2026

Dairy’s moment is extending into 2026. In many ways, it’s strengthening.

Whole milk is coming back into schools — after being explicitly kept out of recent editions of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, there it is, specifically included in the new inverted Food Pyramid.

Cheese, butter and yogurt are on the icon too, part of a federal emphasis on whole foods as dairy not only matches the moment, it matches the science, too.

Dairy farmers and their cooperatives are no doubt delighted. With apologies to the Wisconsin state license plate, which calls that state “America’s Dairyland,” perhaps we should say that everywhere, America is Dairyland. But victory dances aside, it’s important to remember why all this matters. For a refresher:

Dairy is a critical, affordable source of high-quality nutrition Protein: It provides all essential amino acids, which are vital for muscle repair and growth. Bone Health: It’s an excellent source of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, which builds strong bones and prevents osteoporosis. Immune Support: It’s a major source of vitamin D, zinc, and vitamin A, bolstering immune function. Micronutrient Powerhouse: It includes potassium (for blood pressure), B vitamins (energy), magnesium (nerve function), and iodine (brain development), nutrients under-consumed by much of the U.S. population. Cost-Effective: Dairy provides significant nutrients for a low cost per serving, making it a budget-friendly way to get essential vitamins and minerals. Reduced Chronic Disease Risk: Dairy-rich diets are linked to lower risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.



Because accepting dairy at all fat levels and acknowledging its diversity encourages greater access to and consumption of that nutrition Full-Fat Dairy Tastes Good: The richer and creamier taste of fuller-fat dairy appeals to more people, encouraging greater intake. Nutritional Powerhouse: School programs can leverage dairy’s 13 essential nutrients to meet children’s needs. The “Food Matrix” Advantage: The natural combination of fat, protein, and other components (the “food matrix”) in whole dairy might offer benefits beyond isolated nutrients, including better weight management and lowered diabetes risk. Satiety & Weight: Full-fat dairy’s fat and protein content can increase fullness, potentially leading to fewer total calories consumed. Product Diversity and Versatility: Dairy’s wide range of products, including milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, and lactose-free or low-lactose options, fits diverse dietary needs; offering it at all fat levels ensures more people consume dairy.



Because dairy supports rural communities and families nationwide Jobs: The dairy industry supports millions of jobs, from farm labor and processing to transportation, boosting rural economies. Sustaining Family Farms: 95% of U.S. dairy farms are family-owned, keeping wealth and decision-making within a community. Fighting Food Insecurity: Dairy farmers and organizations partner with food banks to provide essential nutrients to vulnerable populations. Local Engagement: Dairy farms and co-ops sponsor local events, support school programs, and contribute to local infrastructure, building strong community ties.



And all these benefits are only scratching the surface. U.S. dairy also feeds the world; U.S. dairy farmers are sustainability leaders; and (speaking of moments) birthday parties just go better with ice cream. The endorsements dairy has received at the highest levels of government in recent weeks strengthens all of this. And its recognition that’s come after years of leadership and effort throughout the dairy industry.

Moments are important. They don’t last forever: Rules will be written, and critics will find new lines of attack. All isn’t rosy in the world of dairy, where lower prices are making times challenging for farmers even as demand reaches new heights. But dairy is succeeding in many ways. It’s something to raise a glass to — we’ll leave it to you to guess what that glass should appropriately contain.