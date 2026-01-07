NMPF Statement on the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans

January 7, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“NMPF thanks HHS and USDA for recognizing dairy’s critical role in a healthy diet in the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, as shown by its continued recommendation of three servings of dairy for Americans, its recognition of dairy’s benefits at all fat levels, and dairy’s prominence in diverse diets. We are proud to benefit American health in fundamental ways, and we welcome the potential these guidelines hold for expanding upon dairy’s critical role in the diet.

“As also shown in the scientific report that preceded today’s guidelines, reducing or eliminating dairy from the diet leads to undernourishment in key nutrients for millions of Americans. These guidelines encourage consumption of dairy nutrients critical to human health. Meanwhile, not all fats are created equal, and because the guidelines acknowledge this, dairy’s benefits are better reflected in this iteration of the guidelines.

“Now that the guidelines are out, the federal government will begin applying them across federal programs. We look forward to working with the entire nutrition community to ensure that dairy is best used to generate positive health outcomes for families across America.”