U.S. to Host 2023 IDF World Dairy Summit in Chicago

October 6, 2022

The International Dairy Federation (IDF) and the U.S. National Committee of the IDF (US-IDF) announced Sept. 14 that the 2023 IDF World Dairy Summit will take place in October at Chicago’s famed McCormick Place conference center. NMPF staff are active in planning the summit, including through co-chairing it together with the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC).

The annual meeting brings together more than 1,000 participants from dozens of countries throughout the global dairy sector to discuss issues of common cause in safely and sustainably feeding the planet with nutritious and delicious dairy products.

Reflecting the theme of the 2023 meeting, “BE Dairy – Boundless Potential, Endless Possibilities,” the meeting in Chicago will showcase a diverse program that features global industry leaders, experts, scientists, farmers and more addressing the most significant issues facing the dairy sector today – from environmental challenges to dairy’s role in consumers’ diets to emerging technologies’ impacts on the sector.

The summit will be the first held in the United States since 1993 and will offer NMPF, its members, and its partners across the U.S. dairy industry a prime opportunity to showcase the nation’s excellent dairy farming and manufacturing practices and allow guests to sample high-quality American dairy products.

For more information about the 2023 IDF World Dairy Summit, visit www.idfwds2023.com. For more information about IDF, visit www.fil-idf.org.