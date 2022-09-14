United States to Host 2023 IDF World Dairy Summit in Chicago

September 14, 2022

The United States will host the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit, the world’s biggest dairy conference, in October 2023 at Chicago’s famed McCormick Place conference center, IDF and the U.S. National Committee of the IDF (US-IDF) announced today. The honor provides an opportunity to showcase the dairy sector’s innovations in sustainability, nutrition and health, standards, safety and quality, to accomplish its purpose of nourishing the world with safe, nutritious and sustainable foods.

The IDF World Dairy Summit, the world’s leading international gathering of dairy-industry professionals, provides a vital forum for dairy leaders, experts, farmers, processors, traders and journalists worldwide to discuss how to further advance the collective global dairy sector forward in a positive, sustainable way. The meeting being organized by US-IDF, held in the United States for the first time since 1993, and IDF Head Office, offers a global opportunity for attendees to bring their perspective to discussions on how the sector can deliver impact now and into the future. That reflects the theme of the IDF World Dairy Summit 2023: “BE Dairy –Boundless Potential. Endless Possibilities.”

“As host, U.S. dairy is developing programming that will feature global and industry leaders, experts, scientists, technical specialists, farmers and more, exploring the global dairy sector’s most significant opportunities today and tomorrow,” shares US-IDF Organizing Committee Co-chair Nick Gardner, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Multilateral Affairs with the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC). “At the same time, the beautiful host city of Chicago offers the best of American food, arts, music, and culture, all in close proximity to some of America’s famed dairy regions,” he added.

“The U.S. is excited to showcase the diversity of our dairy industry and its allied sectors,” adds US-IDF Organizing Committee Co-chair Shawna Morris, Senior Vice President of Trade Policy for the National Milk Producers Federation and USDEC. “Today, 94% of U.S. dairy farms are family farms. They span an astonishing variety of sizes and sustainability practices. The U.S. dairy processing sector is no less diverse — from specialty cheesemakers to cutting edge dairy ingredient and cheese manufacturing facilities. Our industry has come together collectively to play a leadership role on sustainability, trade, and dairy nutrition initiatives. We look forward to engaging with the global dairy sector on those and other topics as we work together to collectively reinforce the vital role dairy plays in communities around the world.”

“The IDF World Dairy Summit in Chicago will bring the whole dairy sector to gain and exchange knowledge, promote innovation and create networking and business opportunities. It will also coincide with the 120th anniversary of IDF, an occasion for showing the world all the expertise gain throughout the years and the potential of IDF and its programme of work for the benefit of future generations”, concludes IDF Director General, Ms. Caroline Emond.

For more information about the 2023 IDF World Dairy Summit, visit www.idfwds2023.com. For more information about IDF, visit www.fil-idf.org. For more information about US-IDF, visit www.usidf.org.