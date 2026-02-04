U.S. Dairy Welcomes Central America Trade Deals

February 4, 2026

NMPF praised U.S. reciprocal trade agreements with El Salvador on Jan. 29 and Guatemala on Jan. 30 that included key provisions to facilitate dairy exports and came after NMPF advocacy issue on key dairy issues including common cheese names.

The deals expand upon the tariff-free access that NMPF worked to secure over a decade ago under the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement.

Both deals include commitments to preempt nontariff barriers to dairy trade, including El Salvador and Guatemala’s recognition of the safety of the U.S. regulatory system, a commitment to continue accepting certificates approved by U.S. regulatory authorities and streamlined product registrations. The provisions also preempt the introduction of duplicative dairy processing facility registration processes.

Following NMPF advocacy on the need for stronger protections for common cheese names, the reciprocal agreements included commitments for El Salvador and Guatemala to protect certain generic terms, including a list of 38 terms like “parmesan” and “feta.”

U.S. dairy exporters shipped $176 million to the two countries in 2024. NMPF will continue to work with the U.S. government to ensure full implementation of the agreements to ensure continued access to the growing markets.