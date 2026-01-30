El Salvador and Guatemala Agreements Strengthen Protections for U.S. Dairy Exports

January 30, 2026

The National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council and Consortium for Common Food Names welcomed the United States’ signing of reciprocal trade agreements with El Salvador and Guatemala this week, underscoring the importance of reinforcing long-standing market access gains for U.S. dairy exporters and preventing the emergence of new trade barriers.

As outlined in the agreements, El Salvador and Guatemala have both committed to address and prevent barriers to U.S. agricultural products, including dairy. These obligations include recognition of U.S. regulatory oversight and acceptance of currently agreed certificates issued by U.S. regulatory authorities, a prohibition on introducing a facility registration requirement for U.S. dairy products, and streamlining of product registration requirements, which are critical elements for ensuring predictable and fair market access for all U.S. dairy exports.

The two countries have also committed to ensuring that market access for U.S. agricultural exporters will not be restricted due to the use of certain cheese and meat terms. These include 38 widely used dairy terms such as parmesan, gruyere, feta, and asiago, as well as 10 meat terms. This commitment provides important certainty for common name producers and exporters.

“Securing durable market access and setting clear expectations with trading partners is essential for U.S. agriculture,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “This agreement builds on the success of CAFTA-DR and we thank the administration for fighting for the right of U.S. dairy exporters to compete fairly in the Salvadoran and Guatemalan market.”

U.S. dairy exports already benefit from duty-free treatment in El Salvador and Guatemala as a result of the Central America–Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR). Tariffs on U.S. dairy products phased out entirely this past year, following direct advocacy from USDEC and NMPF over a decade ago to secure full market access under the agreement.

“For dairy farmers, these agreements help to keep doors open to U.S. products,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “By protecting hard-won access and preventing new barriers from taking hold, the agreements support demand for U.S. milk and dairy products and strengthen the economic outlook for farm families across the country.”

“As European authorities increasingly seek to confiscate common food names across Latin America, the agreements unequivocally protect 38 common cheese names and 10 generic meat terms and send a clear signal by preserving our producers’ right to label their products with terms that have been used for generations in El Salvador and Guatemala,” said Jaime Castaneda, executive director of CCFN.

NMPF, USDEC and CCFN will continue working closely with USTR and U.S. government partners to monitor implementation of the agreement and to ensure that El Salvador and Guatemala fully meet their commitments to maintaining open and predictable access for U.S. dairy products and common name foods and beverages.