NMPF, USDEC Testify on USMCA Dairy Priorities at USTR Hearing

December 3, 2025

NMPF and USDEC Executive Vice President for Trade Policy and Global Affairs Shawna Morris testified today before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), urging the administration to leverage the 2026 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Review to ensure that the agreement’s anticipated benefits for U.S. dairy producers and exporters are fully achieved.

“USMCA is a critical agreement for the U.S. dairy community,” said Morris at the hearing. “It’s crucial that the Review address targeted implementation problems with Mexico and Canada to create an even stronger agreement that will be up to the task of facilitating U.S.-Mexico-Canadian trade for years to come.”

Throughout her testimony, Morris highlighted a few key priorities, including combatting Canada’s continued manipulation of its administration of dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) that denies U.S. exporters the meaningful market access guaranteed under USMCA. She also focused on Canada’s circumvention of USMCA dairy protein export disciplines has resulted in continued offloading of low-priced dairy proteins, undercutting U.S. products in both domestic and global markets.

Morris urged the administration to ensure Mexico upholds its USMCA commitments to protect common cheese names such as “parmesan” and “provolone.” The issue is increasingly pressing as ongoing European Union trade negotiations with Mexico seek to restrict the use of generic terms in the United States’ largest dairy market.

The testimony builds on joint comments submitted by USDEC and NMPF on Oct. 31, as well as an Aug. 5 testimony and two filings provided to the U.S. International Trade Commission on July 15 and Nov. 17 as part of its Section 332 investigation into U.S. global competitiveness on nonfat milk solids. An investigation report due in spring 2026 will be an important resource for USTR to address Canadian attempts to evade its dairy protein export disciplines.