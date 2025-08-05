NMPF Dairy Experts Testify on Milk Solids Before ITC; Staff Present on Economy, AI

August 5, 2025

NMPF’s Jaime Castaneda and Will Loux testified on July 28 before the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) as part of the agency’s ongoing Section 332 investigation into the United States’ nonfat milk solids competitiveness relative to other global suppliers, highlighting another busy month for NMPF staff in outreach and policy influence.

Testimony by Castaneda, NMPF’s executive vice president for Policy Development and Strategy, and Loux, who heads NMPF’s Joint Economics Team with the U.S. Dairy Export Council, complemented nearly 60 pages of comments filed July 16 that focused on Canada and other global suppliers’ persistent efforts to offload structural surpluses of nonfat milk solids onto the global market at artificially low prices.

NMPF and USDEC requested that the U.S. government address Canada’s attempts to circumvent its dairy obligations in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Despite Canada’s USMCA commitment to reform distortionary pricing schemes, limit the offloading of low-priced dairy proteins and expand its market access for U.S. dairy exporters, it has failed to follow through in meaningful ways on all three fronts undercutting U.S. dairy producers both at home and abroad — a point drawn out in the two testimonies. In response, USTR requested that the USITC conduct this investigation.

The USITC’s findings, due next March, will inform the U.S. government’s strategy heading into the upcoming USMCA review between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

NMPF and USDEC also highlighted other global suppliers that benefit from a combination of direct subsidies and state trading enterprises that distort global trade, including product originating from India, Turkey and the European Union.

The Loux and Castaneda presentations were among several spotlighting dairy’s leadership in July. NMPF Senior Director for Economic Research & Analysis Stephen Cain gave a tariff and trade outlook to industry professional on June 26 at the HighGround Global Dairy Outlook Conference in Chicago. Cain also presented a global dairy outlook to the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association Dairy Symposium in Lake Geneva on July 15 and gave a market outlook to WI Farm Bureau and the Dairy Farmers of WI in Madison later in the month.

Meanwhile, NMPF Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga presented on Artificial Intelligence and the challenges of communicating dairy’s messages in an evolving information environment at the Agricultural Media Summit in Rogers, AR, on July 29.