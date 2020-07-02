NMPF “Sharing Our Story” Page Amplifies Dairy’s Voice

July 2, 2020

In conjunction with National Dairy Month, NMPF in June launched a new “Sharing Our Story” page on its website highlighting its member dairy-farm families and offering a place where the latest and most compelling arguments on behalf of the dairy community can be found.

Leading the page is a revamped “Farmer Focus” feature, spotlighting the work of NMPF cooperative farmers from across the country. NMPF’s “Dairy Defined” thought-leadership series is also featured, dispelling myths about the industry and offering fact-based views on its current challenges through timely essays and a regular podcast. “CEO’s Corner,” a monthly column on the dairy policy environment from NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern, rounds out the page.

“Dairy has a compelling, and crucial, story to tell readers and listeners from farms and grocery aisles to Capitol Hill. It’s only fitting that we launch an effort to get the word out during National Dairy Month,” Mulhern said. “We hope visitors to Sharing Our Story will better understand all that dairy has to offer and be motivated to become an ally to the important work dairy farmers do every day.”

The new page is NMPF’s second significant web addition this year, following the establishment of its special page devoted to dairy’s response to coronavirus in March.