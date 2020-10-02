NMPF Offers Farmers Resources on Coronavirus Assistance, Natural Disasters

October 2, 2020

As part of its commitment to service during a challenging year for dairy farmers, NMPF in September created a CFAP 2 resource guide and launched a natural disaster resource page to help farmers respond to ongoing crises.

NMPF’s CFAP 2 resource guide, distributed to members Sept. 21, helps farmers understand and apply for the latest round of government disaster assistance. The toolbox includes a breakdown of what the program includes for dairy, as well as links to relevant application resources. Dairy producers affected by market disruptions due to COVID-19 are likely eligible for direct support. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting CFAP 2 applications now through Dec. 11.

That effort came on the heels of a new webpage launched Sept. 15 offering resources and information to help dairy farmers better prepare for and respond to natural disasters. The page includes information compiled from trusted sources on topics ranging from fire safety for livestock to on-farm hurricane preparation and the USDA’s Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool. Because emergencies and disasters can occur at any time and without warning regardless of where a farm is located, NMPF is urging all dairy producers to consider developing or updating Emergency Action Plans on their farms.

“2020 has been difficult enough with the COVID-19 pandemic. But as with COVID-related disruptions, NMPF is here to help its members and the broader dairy community,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.