NMPF Announces Staff Promotions
February 4, 2026
NMPF is excited to share several well-deserved promotions that recognize the outstanding contributions and continued growth of key team members:
- Maria Brockamp has been promoted to Senior Manager, Government Relations. Though relatively new to NMPF, Maria quickly demonstrated impressive capabilities, especially while taking on additional responsibilities during Paul’s absence.
- Jessi-Ryah Cordova has been promoted to Communications Manager, FARM Program. Since arriving at NMPF as FARM Communications Coordinator in April 2024, Jessi-Ryah Cordova has shown skills and abilities that go well beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, leading FARM Communications initiatives. By effectively harnessing FARM’s disparate pillars into a coherent whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.
- Miquela Hanselman has been promoted to Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs. Miquela has consistently taken on higher-level work and delivered excellent results. She has taken over leadership of NMPF’s engagement with the National Conference of Interstate Milk Shipments (NCIMS) and in 2025 successfully led our efforts on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Beyond her core responsibilities, Miquela championed the creation of a summer internship program and has assumed a leadership role in organizing the Cheese Contest at the Annual Meeting.
- Tony Rice has been promoted to Senior Director, Trade Policy, in recognition of his expanded leadership and increased scope of responsibility across trade policy and supply chain issues. Over the past few years, Tony has played a vital role in advancing NMPF’s trade priorities on Capitol Hill and strengthening engagement with NMPF’s membership. Tony has earned widespread respect from members and colleagues alike for his leadership in developing practical tools and policy work that directly support members and NMPF–USDEC staff.
- Bobby Yi has been promoted to Vice President, Information Technology. In his 27 years at NMPF, Bobby has continually expanded his responsibilities and capabilities as our staff at NMPF and USDEC have grown. Most recently, he has orchestrated our transition to a new cloud hosting infrastructure and expanded our security capabilities.
- Stacey Young has agreed to shift from her temporary assignment to our new NEXT accounting staff. She will oversee the transition of work from our outsourced accounting team to in-house operations and provide additional budgetary support to the contract teams.
- David West will have the new title of Chief Operating Officer to better reflect his current responsibilities as an absolute integral member of the NMPF senior leadership team.