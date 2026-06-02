NMPF Advances Dairy in Final Nutrition Rules

June 2, 2026

USDA announced May 8 two final rules for nutrition policy: “Expanding Fluid Milk Options in Child Nutrition Programs” and “Updated Staple Food Stocking Standards for Retailers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.” Both contain advances for dairy farmers and their cooperatives in line with NMPF efforts.

NMPF applauded USDA’s final rule that clarifies Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act implementation. The rule, which takes effect June 8, allows schools to offer whole and 2% milk in all federally funded meal programs for the first time since 2012.

As USDA developed the rule, NMPF advocated for schools to be able to offer whole and 2% milk not just at lunch, but also at breakfast and through other programs, including the Special Milk Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The updated rule makes it clear that schools can now offer whole, 2%, 1% or skim unflavored and flavored milk options in all meal programs.

USDA the same day released updated staple food stocking standards for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailers.

The updated SNAP restocking rule continues to recognize dairy as a staple food category, and now also counts flavored milk, sour cream and shredded cheese as separate food varieties. The rule also limits plant-based alternatives, allowing only three to count toward the dairy stocking requirement. These updates reflect many recommendations NMPF made in comments submitted in November.

USDA removed butter from the staple foods list and reclassified as an accessory food to be consistent with how other cooking fats are classified. Consumers can still use SNAP benefits to purchase butter at the store, but retailers will no longer be required to stock butter to qualify as a SNAP retailer. Retailers still must carry seven food varieties from the dairy category to meet SNAP standards.