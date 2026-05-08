USDA Clears Path for Whole Milk in Schools

May 8, 2026

The National Milk Producers Federation today applauded USDA’s Final Rule, “Expanding Fluid Milk Options in Child Nutrition Programs,” which includes whole and 2% milk as options in the school breakfast, Special Milk and Child and Adult Care Food programs.

The rule is an important step in implementing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 that was signed into law in January.

As the rule was developed, NMPF requested clarification from USDA that schools would have the option to provide whole and 2% milk for school breakfasts as well as school lunches; today’s rule meets that need and benefits schoolchildren by ensuring a full range of milk options at every school meal.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in delivering whole and 2% milk back into schools,” NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud said. “Offering whole and 2% milk in schools helps students meet recommended daily values for many essential nutrients. It’s logistically challenging for schools to offer this milk for lunches but not for other meals, which weakens the benefits that whole and 2% milk provide. Today’s rule provides much needed clarification so that schools can offer the same milk options during breakfast and lunch.”

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act gives schools the option of serving whole and 2% milk varieties — in addition to the 1%, fat-free, and flavored options already offered — in federally funded programs for the first time since federal rules in 2012 cut them.

“When the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act passed, NMPF pledged our fullest support to federal officials and school districts across the nation to help implement this important legislation,” Doud said. “We appreciate USDA’s swift, comprehensive efforts on implementation to ensure that schools have the information they need to make purchasing decisions and whole and reduced fat milk offerings return to school menus.”

The Final Rule takes effect in a month and is now open for public comment.