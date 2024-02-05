NICMA Elects New Officers, Concludes Successful 79th Annual Meeting

The National Ice Cream Mix Association (NICMA), a dairy industry trade organization managed by NMPF and led by its chief science officer, Dr. Jamie Jonker, held its 79th Annual Meeting Jan. 14-17 in Fort Lauderdale.

More than 60 attendees, speakers, and guests enjoyed three days of technical sessions covering topics from food safety, product trends and innovation, employee retention, socially responsible sourcing, regulatory issues, and industry economics. NICMA welcomed Boxes of St. Louis, Inc., and General Films as new Associate Members.