New and Updated Guidance for the Prevention and Management of Coronavirus on Dairy Farms Now Available

July 17, 2020

Dairy farmers nationwide are taking the initiative to protect their workforce, with producers adjusting their operations and refining protocols to mitigate risk while also preventing and controlling the spread of coronavirus. The farm workforce is not immune to this public health crisis, and managers must remain vigilant so as not to jeopardize the health of their workforce, their families and the community at large, as well as business continuity of the farm.

New and updated guidance for the prevention and management of coronavirus on dairy farms is listed below, along with a compilation of federal assistance offerings for which many producers are eligible. Visit www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for additional resources and the latest updates.

WORKFORCE CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION & MANAGEMENT

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) have issued new and updated guidance to minimize the risk of coronavirus to dairy farmers, family, employees and essential professional and service providers.

Resources in Spanish

AVAILABLE FEDERAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The federal government has responded to NMPF’s assessment of dairy’s needs amid the coronavirus crisis, offering payments to producers and purchases of dairy products, along with replenished loan programs to assist small businesses. Eligible farmers are encouraged to apply for assistance to mitigate losses they have incurred over the past several months.

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting CFAP applications through August 28, 2020. Submit an application online or call and set up an appointment with the local USDA Farm Service Agency to apply. To date, 20,000 dairy farmers have received more than $1.2 billion in payments through this program.

COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program

The Small Business Administration is accepting EIDL and EIDL Advance applications. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

The Small Business Administration’s PPP provides forgivable loans for businesses that meet certain criteria.