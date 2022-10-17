Farmer Focus:

Krause Holsteins Spreads Dairy Message Far and Wide

October 17, 2022

Charles Krause doesn’t have to talk to groups of schoolchildren. Or host dairy farmers from New Zealand. Or speak at a Farm Bill listening session. Or feature his family on a video shown at local gas stations.

But it helps dairy. The Dairy Farmers of America producer, who owns a roughly 300-cow, fifth-generation farm outside Buffalo, MN, that he operates with his son, Andrew, sees telling dairy’s story as part of his responsibility to the industry and his fellow farmers. Connecting with consumers and non-farm stakeholders is critical for dairy’s future, he said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m all that different than anyone else, I’m just willing to take a little bit of extra time out of my day to do those things and tell my story,” he said. “Whether it’s a conversation one-to-one, one-to-few, or one-to-many, everyone can play a role, whether it’s talking to someone at a grocery store, or talking to a group at church or getting on social media and taking a stab at it that way.”

In the latest Farmer Focus, Krause, who last year became NMPF’s first Farmer Communicator of the Year, shares his motivation for bringing dairy’s story to broader audiences, and the importance of continuing to connect with the consumer.

