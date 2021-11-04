DFA Farmer Named NMPF “Communicator of Year,” AMPI Recognized Among Co-ops

November 4, 2021

Buffalo, MN dairy farmer Charles Krause, a family farm-owner of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), was named the National Milk Producers Federation’s (NMPF) first-ever Farmer Communicator of the Year at the organization’s annual gathering of dairy-cooperative communicators. Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) earned top overall communications honors among NMPF member co-ops.

Krause milks around 300 cows with his son, Andrew, on the fifth-generation dairy farm. He was recognized for both his promotion of dairy before the broader public as well as his willingness to be involved in crucial public-policy issues before the industry.

“From teaching the basics of dairy farming to kids in a local classroom, at his farm or even virtually, to authoring a column regarding the importance of dairy dialogue at the UN Food Systems summit to inviting his local Congressman to spend time at his farm, Charles is an unwavering spokesperson on behalf of his own farm, as well as the entire industry,” DFA wrote in its nominating letter.

AMPI was recognized for its numerous first-place awards in NMPF’s annual communications contest, highlighted by its “Best in Show” recognition for its Dairyman’s Digest magazine, led by Sarah Schmidt and Nickie Sabo in the contest’s publication category.

“Great job staying focused on your mission and keeping member information as the focus,” read the judge’s comments in response to AMPI’s prize-winning entry. “From beginning to end I would feel proud to be an AMPI member from the info highlighted in the member publication.”

Krause and AMPI will also be recognized at NMPF’s annual meeting in Las Vegas later this month. A full list of the winners of the NMPF communications contest, which received entries from 12 member cooperatives, can be found here.