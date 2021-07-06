News & Resources

Growing Climate Solutions Act Clears Senate With NMPF Support

July 6, 2021

NMPF applauded the Senate passage of legislation that aims to bolster the conservation and environmental efforts dairy producers are leading as they continue their everyday stewardship of air, land, and water resources.

The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act, led by Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), passed with overwhelming bipartisan support on June 24 by a vote of 92-8.

If passed, this legislation would create a USDA certification program that would permit the department to informally endorse technical service providers that can help farmers implement environmental stewardship practices that may generate carbon credits. The legislation would be invaluable for dairy farmers seeking to achieve the sector’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality or better by 2050 through dairy’s Net Zero Initiative.

“NMPF commends the United States Senate for passing the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act by an overwhelming margin,” NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said in a statement. “This important legislation will enable USDA to informally endorse technical service providers that help farmers implement stewardship practices that can generate carbon and other environmental credits.”

