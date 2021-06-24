News & Resources

NMPF Statement on Senate Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act

June 24, 2021

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“NMPF commends the United States Senate for passing the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act by an overwhelming margin.

“This important legislation will enable USDA to informally endorse technical service providers that help farmers implement stewardship practices that can generate carbon and other environmental credits. The Growing Climate Solutions Act will encourage more farmers to participate in environmental markets, a crucial part of dairy’s Net Zero Initiative that helps dairy farmers of all sizes across the country meet our industry’s 2050 environmental stewardship goals.

“NMPF is grateful to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) for their bipartisan leadership in getting this measure through the Senate.”

 

