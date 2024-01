Dairy Radio Now:

Galen Offers Preview of Upcoming Dairy Policy Developments in Early 2024

January 4, 2024

NMPF’s Chris Galen tells Dairy Radio Now listeners about the major national policy developments expected to top the headlines in early 2024. These include efforts to fund the government, including agencies like the USDA. Lawmakers also have to complete work on a new Farm Bill prior before the political focus shifts away from Washington toward the 2024 election campaign.