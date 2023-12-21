Latest News

NMPF’s Galen Highlights Key 2023 Policy Achievements for Dairy Community As Christmas Approaches

December 21, 2023

 

NMPF’s Chris Galen offers a Christmas-themed list of for listeners of Dairy Radio Now on several major achievements for dairy farmers:  updating the milk pricing system, improving the Farm Bill, and expanding milk options in schools.  He describes how NMPF successfully created momentum in the House of Representatives for a bill that would expand students’ milk options in schools.

