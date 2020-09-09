News & Resources

COVID-19 Prevention and Management on Dairy Farms as Important as Ever

September 9, 2020

It’s been more than six months now that COVID-19 has upended supply chains and strained markets, yet dairy farmers and their workers have continued to milk, feed, clean and provide high-quality care for their animals. Producers have worked hard to make sure their farms continue to be a safe place for workers. Personal protective equipment has become an even greater priority in the milking parlor and has become commonplace during farm visits and virus-necessitated activities. Stepped-up sanitation measures also have been implemented to prevent the spread of disease, as have social distancing measures and additional training.

Managers must remain vigilant so as not to jeopardize the health of their workforce, their families and their communities. Guidance for the prevention and management of coronavirus on dairy farms is listed below. Visit www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for additional resources and the latest updates.

Resources in Spanish

REMINDER: The signup deadline for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is Friday, September 11. Click here for more information.

