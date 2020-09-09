COVID-19 Prevention and Management on Dairy Farms as Important as Ever
September 9, 2020
It’s been more than six months now that COVID-19 has upended supply chains and strained markets, yet dairy farmers and their workers have continued to milk, feed, clean and provide high-quality care for their animals. Producers have worked hard to make sure their farms continue to be a safe place for workers. Personal protective equipment has become an even greater priority in the milking parlor and has become commonplace during farm visits and virus-necessitated activities. Stepped-up sanitation measures also have been implemented to prevent the spread of disease, as have social distancing measures and additional training.
Managers must remain vigilant so as not to jeopardize the health of their workforce, their families and their communities. Guidance for the prevention and management of coronavirus on dairy farms is listed below. Visit www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for additional resources and the latest updates.
- Employee Health and Food Safety Checklist for Human and Animal Food Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic, FDA and OSHA
- Interim Guidance for Agriculture Workers and Employers, CDC and U.S. Department of Labor
- Agricultural Employer Checklist for Creating a COVID-19 Assessment and Control Plan, CDC
- Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management, NMPF
- Recommended Protocols for Dairy Farms When an Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, NMPF
- COVID-19 Recommendations for Dairy: What to Do on Your Farm, Center for Dairy Excellence
- COVID-19 and Your Dairy, Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Use of Respirators, Facemasks, and Cloth Face Coverings in the Food and Agriculture Sector During COVID-19, FDA
- COVID-19 Agricultural Employer Training Guide, UC Davis
Resources in Spanish
- Interim Guidance for Agriculture Workers and Employers, CDC and U.S. Department of Labor
- Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management, NMPF
- Staying Proactive on the Farm: COVID-19, Adapted from Dairy Farmers of America materials
- Poster: What You Need to Know Now About Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Your Dairy, Alltech
- Video: COVID-19 Recommendation for Agricultural Workers, Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Video: What is a Virus and How Can We Protect Our Loved Ones? Alltech
REMINDER: The signup deadline for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is Friday, September 11. Click here for more information.