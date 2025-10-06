Dairy Defined:

Are You Dumber Than A European? A Quiz

October 6, 2025

This month’s Dairy Defined features an interactive quiz that’s a fun way to explore the difference between how plant-based beverages are labeled in the United States versus the European Union.

Plant-based peddlers in the United States have long insisted that they need to use dairy terms on their beverage products – in clear violation of FDA standards of identity – because if they don’t, consumers might not understand what they’re consuming. Au contraire, we argue. Using dairy terms for plant-based beverages is verboten in the European Union, yet somehow, those consumers comprenden that those beverages are for, you know, drinking and stuff like that.

So take the quiz and prove for yourself – are you dumber than a European? Can you figure out what plant-based beverage is, even without dairy terms? Take a chance! And disprove another lie. Let’s give it go and click the button below to start the quiz.

