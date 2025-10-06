Membership
Member Cooperatives
Associate Members
Become a Member
Events
Annual Meeting
Other Events
Stay Informed
Contact
About
Who We Are
Board of Directors
Staff
About Cooperatives
The Dairy Community
Careers at NMPF
Key Issues
Farm Bill
Milk Pricing & Economics
Risk Management
Federal Milk Marketing Orders
Trade Policy
Foreign Market Access & Development
U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
Geographic Indications
Labor & Rural Policy
Labor & Immigration Reform
Infrastructure
Sustainability
Climate Policy
Natural Resource Management
Animal Health
Animal Health & Welfare
Antibiotic Stewardship
Nutrition & Food Safety
Nutrition
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Food Safety
Labeling & Standards
Imitation Dairy
Other Labeling Regulations
Programs & Resources
Programs
National Dairy FARM Program
NMPF Exports & Trade
National Young Cooperators Program
Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program
Resources
HPAI Resources
Biosecurity Resources
Mental Health & Wellness Resources
Natural Disaster Resources
Advocacy
Take Action
Bill Tracker
News
Latest News
Sharing Our Story
Podcast
Reports
Newsletter Archives
Membership
Member Cooperatives
Associate Members
Become a Member
Events
Annual Meeting
Other Events
Stay Informed
Contact
National Milk Producers Federation
2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
Arlington, VA 22201
Phone: 703-243-6111
E-mail:
info@nmpf.org
© 2025 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved.
Privacy Policy
.
Receive our Newsletter