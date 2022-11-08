Young Farmers Convene for Annual Leadership and Development Program

November 8, 2022

NMPF hosted its annual Young Cooperators (YC) Leadership and Development Program Oct. 23-24, attracting 80 young farmers representing eleven member cooperatives to the two-day professional development event in Denver.

The National YC Program aims to provide dairy farmers under the age of 45 with the education, tools and resources they need to enhance their leadership skills to make them more effective managers and more influential leaders. Sessions during this year’s Leadership and Development Program, sponsored by Farm Credit and Phibro Animal Health, included:

A leadership lesson with DMI Chairperson Marilyn Hershey;

A panel of cooperative leaders discussing future challenges;

A transition planning workshop;

A primer on federal order pricing;

A dairy market outlook;

A risk management workshop and farmer panel; and

An update on NMPF’s federal order modernization efforts.

Between now and the program’s capstone Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum in June, the YC program will continue to offer monthly, 45-minute webinars on a variety of topics to be determined by the 2023 YC Advisory Council. While these webinars are determined by and geared toward YCs, any NMPF member may participate.