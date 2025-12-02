Young Dairy Leaders Prepare for Future Board Service at Annual Meeting

December 2, 2025

More than 70 young dairy farmers and co-op coordinators representing 12 NMPF member cooperatives met for leadership training during the National Young Cooperators (YC) Program’s annual Leadership and Development Program, held in conjunction with the Joint Annual Meeting.

The professional development event held Nov. 9-11 focused on what it means to serve on a board of directors, with speaker sessions detailing cooperative governance fundamentals, CEO insights on cooperative success, financial fundamentals, ways to manage group conflict, as well as a hands-on workshop about strategic leadership and fostering healthy practices that support long-term business success. The Young Cooperators also got a rundown of the dairy industry in Texas and went on a group tour of the Fort Worth Stockyards, complete with a cattle drive of Texas Longhorns.

YC chairpersons Tim and Megan Schrupp of Eden Valley, MN, helped lead the programming. “Engaging with fellow young dairymen and women through the National YC Program, we have observed the determination, talent, and sense of community that defines this new generation of dairy leaders,” Megan said.

“Continued investment from groups such as NMPF, focusing on leadership, innovation, and collaboration, means that the future of dairy farming rests in capable hands, ensuring our industry will continue to nourish and connect communities for generations to come,” Tim added.

The National YC Program has provided training and leadership development opportunities to beginning dairy farmers for more than 70 years, and aims to provide producers with the education, tools and resources they need to improve their leadership skills, profitability and resilience through year-round virtual and in-person programming.

NMPF runs the program, which is funded by its members with support from Farm Credit, Ever.Ag, Monument Advocacy, Medgene and Agri-Services Agency. The YCs invite employees and owners of dairy farms that are members of an NMPF member cooperative and under the age of 45, as well as co-op staff, to participate.