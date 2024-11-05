Young Dairy Leaders Convene for Annual Leadership and Development Program

November 5, 2024

Nearly 90 young dairy farmers and co-op coordinators representing 12 NMPF member cooperatives and 23 U.S. states convened for an intensive leadership training during the National Young Cooperators (YC) Program’s annual Leadership and Development Program, held in conjunction with the Joint Annual Meeting.

The professional development event held Oct. 20-21 included a workshop on building skills for effective cooperative governance; a presentation on intergenerational communication; a co-op leadership panel; a session on managing a team and a tour of Danzeisen Dairy, a Phoenix dairy processing company offering milk in glass bottles throughout the Southwest.

“Taking on this leadership role has expanded our perspectives, sharpened our skills and reinforced the importance of working cooperatively as an industry to achieve common goals,” said Chairpersons Matthew and Hannah Lansing of J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. “Through our participation in the YC Program, we’ve gained a strong network of peers who share the same passion and dedication to the future of dairy. The connections we’ve made—both with other young farmers and with industry leaders—have been invaluable.”

The National YC Program has provided training and leadership development opportunities to beginning dairy farmers for more than 70 years, and aims to provide producers with the education, tools and resources they need to improve their leadership skills, profitability and resilience through year-round virtual and in-person programming.

The program is managed by NMPF and funded by its members with support from stakeholders including Farm Credit, Ever.Ag and Monument Advocacy. Employees and owners of dairy farms that are members of an NMPF member cooperative and under the age of 45, as well as co-op staff, are invited to participate.

Click here for more information and sign up here for program updates.