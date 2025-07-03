Young Cooperators Push Priorities on Capitol Hill

July 3, 2025

NMPF welcomed 41 young dairy farmer leaders from 15 states to Washington, D.C. June 3-4 for the 2025 Young Cooperators (YC) Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum. Sponsored by Farm Credit, this year’s event marked the National YC Program’s 75th anniversary.

Attendees participated in policy discussions and advocacy training, including a panel discussion featuring experts in federal and state agricultural policy and a talk with NMPF Executive Committee member and Florida dairy farmer Jacob Larson, who offered insights on leadership and political engagement.

The YC Advisory Council also met with the White House Office of Public Liaison to present their perspectives on key policy priorities, including meaningful agricultural labor reform and expanded access to international dairy markets.

Participants also toured the U.S. Capitol, guided by Rep. Adam Gray, D-CA, who represents the largest dairy-producing district in the country.

YCs finished the fly-in with Capitol Hill meetings with lawmakers and their staffs.

Since 1950, the National YC Program has equipped young dairy farmers with the tools and knowledge to lead. The program offers year-round training and leadership opportunities for farmers under 45 who are part of NMPF member cooperatives. Contact your cooperative to find out how you can get involved, or click here and check the National YC Program box to learn more about the program and stay informed about future events.