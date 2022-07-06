Young Cooperators Bring Dairy’s Voice to Capitol Hill

July 6, 2022

NMPF’s Young Cooperators (YC) met in Washington, D.C. for the first time since 2019 on June 6-7 for the National YC Program’s capstone Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum, held in conjunction with NMPF’s June Board of Directors meeting.

Forty-five young and beginning dairy farmers from 15 states and representing ten member cooperatives participated in the two-day event, which included discussions about political engagement and dairy policy issues, along with training on how to be an effective advocate and spokesperson for dairy. YCs then headed to Capitol Hillto speak with members of Congress and their staffs about NMPF priorities including agricultural labor reform, dairy labeling, market access and the supply chain crisis.

Since 1950, the National YC Program has provided emerging dairy leaders with a better understanding of issues facing farmers and their cooperatives. The program is open to younger and beginning dairy farmers who own or are employed on a dairy farm that is a member of one of NMPF’s member cooperatives.

The YC Program hosts monthly webinars that are open to dairy farmers and industry affiliates and available at no cost. The 45-minute webinars, each covering a different topic, are held every month. This month, the program will host a webinar discussing new tools and resources for safety and health risk management. Registration is available here.

In addition to the Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum, NMPF also offers YCs two other in-person opportunities annually. The program will host a workshop and reception at World Dairy Expo on Oct. 6 in Madison, Wisconsin. Later that month, it will hold its annual Leadership and Development Program Oct. 23- 24 in Denver, Colorado. Click here and check the National YC Program box to stay up to date on program activities.