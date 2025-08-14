Why Agricultural Labor Reform Is Essential for U.S. Dairy

America’s food security is a matter of national security, and the U.S. agricultural system behind it, which contributes over $1 trillion to our economy, is at risk. Not from drought or disease, but from a persistent and deepening labor shortage that has reached a critical inflection point.

I was once a dairy farmer in the flatlands of western Kansas, in a rural county spanning 1,000 square miles — more than double the area of Los Angeles — but home to just 2,500 people and over 150,000 head of livestock. Like dairy farmers across the country, I offered wages and incentives that matched or exceeded those in construction and manufacturing, hoping to attract the traditional U.S. workforce. I soon learned what many others had already discovered: Despite strong income opportunities, most U.S. workers had lost interest in rural dairy farm jobs decades ago. Due in part to labor challenges, I chose to exit dairy farming nearly 20 years ago. This situation was not unique. In fact, since then, more than 60% — over 38,000 — of U.S. dairy farms have permanently closed.

A century ago, nearly one-third of Americans lived on farms located near rural communities that offered abundant, experienced labor. Today, less than 2% of our population produces the food and nutrition that sustain our families. This dramatic shift has made our food system more efficient and sustainable, but also more concentrated, specialized, and vulnerable. As the number of U.S. farmers continues to decline, fewer carry the tremendous responsibilities of stewarding larger crop and livestock operations. This imbalance fuels an ever-growing and urgent need for farm labor to work alongside farmers in caring for the land, livestock, and our food supply.