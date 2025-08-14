Why Agricultural Labor Reform Is Essential for U.S. Dairy

Dennis Rodenbaugh
President and CEO
Dairy Farmers of America
America’s food security is a matter of national security, and the U.S. agricultural system behind it, which contributes over $1 trillion to our economy, is at risk. Not from drought or disease, but from a persistent and deepening labor shortage that has reached a critical inflection point.
I was once a dairy farmer in the flatlands of western Kansas, in a rural county spanning 1,000 square miles — more than double the area of Los Angeles — but home to just 2,500 people and over 150,000 head of livestock. Like dairy farmers across the country, I offered wages and incentives that matched or exceeded those in construction and manufacturing, hoping to attract the traditional U.S. workforce. I soon learned what many others had already discovered: Despite strong income opportunities, most U.S. workers had lost interest in rural dairy farm jobs decades ago. Due in part to labor challenges, I chose to exit dairy farming nearly 20 years ago. This situation was not unique. In fact, since then, more than 60% — over 38,000 — of U.S. dairy farms have permanently closed.
A century ago, nearly one-third of Americans lived on farms located near rural communities that offered abundant, experienced labor. Today, less than 2% of our population produces the food and nutrition that sustain our families. This dramatic shift has made our food system more efficient and sustainable, but also more concentrated, specialized, and vulnerable. As the number of U.S. farmers continues to decline, fewer carry the tremendous responsibilities of stewarding larger crop and livestock operations. This imbalance fuels an ever-growing and urgent need for farm labor to work alongside farmers in caring for the land, livestock, and our food supply.
Across the dairy industry, from farms to food processors, and for the consumers who rely upon this affordable nutrition for the health of their families, the labor crisis and the need for immigration reform have become urgent.
At Dairy Farmers of America, we see this reality every day. Our cooperative is owned by 10,000 dairy farmers, whose multigenerational farms range from small to large-scale operations, and produce a quarter of our nation’s milk. These dairy farmers rely upon well-paid, dependable, and skilled people to care for the animals and sustain the availability of nutrition for our nation.
The fate of the farms required to produce our nation’s food, particularly in dairy, should no longer be subject to political gamesmanship. Dairy farming is uniquely demanding, requiring expert, hands-on care for livestock year-round. However, the only agricultural visa available, the H-2A program, is limited to seasonal or temporary work, which is inadequate for dairy operations that require skilled labor every day of the year. These jobs cannot be automated; they demand experience, expertise, and hands-on performance. What’s urgently needed is an immigration policy that addresses the unique challenges of the dairy industry and ensures a sustainable U.S. food supply.
Over four decades of inconsistent immigration policies and political gridlock have created confusion — sending mixed signals to voters, farmers, and immigrant workers alike. These policies have encouraged laborers to come to America in search of fair wages through rural farm jobs, and encouraged dairy farmers to fill their critical labor needs with these experienced workers. Farmers have done so by completing the appropriate documentation, withholding taxes, and paying competitive wages — typically multiple times the federal minimum wage.
I support the Administration’s focus and success in securing our borders, respect and appreciate the challenging role of law enforcement, and condemn acts of violence or threats that undermine their duties to uphold the law. Dangerous criminals should not remain in positions that pose a threat to our communities and families.
We must distinguish between those who threaten our safety and those who have strengthened our nation. Many farm workers have lived in our rural communities for decades. They’ve raised families, paid taxes, contributed to local economies, and supported church and community events. They are more than valued employees — they are a part of the fabric of our rural communities, and trusted team members on dairy farms. My children went to school with their children, performed together in plays and recitals, and stood as a team on the football field and basketball court. We shared meals at one another’s homes, celebrated birthdays, quinceañeras, and weddings, and we mourned together at funerals as a community, and as friends.
To be clear, this is not support or a call for shortcuts, amnesty, or citizenship, but a recognition of the need for a pragmatic solution that delivers visibility and accountability, and one that strengthens our economy, communities, and national food security.
This is a call for an effective policy that would provide long-term workers, with a history of good conduct, the opportunity to obtain valid work authorization. When immigration enforcement diverts resources from apprehending dangerous criminals to detaining or removing entire families who have long been part of rural America — supporting farms that feed our nation, paying taxes, and contributing safely and positively to their communities — it not only disrupts these communities but also compromises the safety of all.
The President has demonstrated unprecedented influence in meaningfully impacting public policy. I am confident that with his leadership, and the support of his Administration, a solution can finally be delivered with the urgency required.
Failures of the past are not corrected by creating even greater problems in the present, or worse, by using rhetoric intended to eliminate any path forward. Doing so risks food access and affordability, disrupts communities, and leaves U.S. farms and hardworking families with an uncertain future.
With a border that is now secure, this is the opportunity for our President to adopt a pragmatic workforce solution. This is the time to address what past leaders lacked the ability or will to resolve.
This story was originally published on LinkedIn by Dennis Rodenbaugh on July 25, 2025.