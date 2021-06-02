News & Resources

Virtual FARM Meetings Continue

June 2, 2021

Registration is now available for the 2021 FARM Evaluator Conference which will be held virtually July 20-21. The conference will include program area specific Town Halls and sessions focused on best practices for safety training, the profitability of quality animal care and Biosecurity – FARM’s newest program area. Evaluation resumption will be a significant focus of the discussion time. Evaluators will also be able to ask questions, learn about the FARM Program’s progress since last year, and meet new staff members.

NMPF and the FARM Program will host this year’s Virtual Dairy Industry Stakeholder Summit on July 14-15. All companies and organizations who serve the dairy industry are invited to join the virtual meeting for an organizational overview and discussions on current policy work, FARM program priorities and industry initiatives. Sessions will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET each day.

