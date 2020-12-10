USDEC, NMPF and CCFN Praise Nomination of Katherine Tai to be U.S. Trade Representative

December 10, 2020

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the Consortium for Common Food Names (CCFN) praised President-elect Biden’s selection of Katherine Tai for nomination as the next United States Trade Representative.

“With the growing importance of agricultural exports to the financial well-being of America’s dairy farmers, the U.S. Dairy Export Council is excited to welcome President-elect Biden’s nomination of Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative,” said Krysta Harden, Chief Operating Officer of USDEC. “As a central member of the President-elect’s economic team, Ms. Tai will be able to ensure that agricultural exports remain strong and continue to grow, including through strong enforcement of trade agreements.”

“On behalf of America’s dairy producers, the National Milk Producers Federation welcomes the naming of Katherine Tai for the position of U.S. Trade Representative,” said Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of NMPF. “With over 15 percent of U.S. milk production being exported each year, new trade agreements and enforcement of current trade agreements are critical for the livelihood of America’s dairy farmers. We hope to see swift action by Congress to confirm Ms. Tai to this critical position and look forward to working closely with her on agriculture and trade policies that benefit America’s dairy farmers.”

“The Consortium for Common Food Names congratulates Ms. Tai on her nomination for the role as the chief trade ambassador for the United States,” said Jaime Castaneda, Executive Director of CCFN. “We are looking forward to working alongside Ms. Tai and the USTR team to ensure the rights of U.S. food producers, retailers and consumers to market and purchase commonly-named products are not further restricted by predatory EU trade practices.”

NMPF, USDEC and CCFN have enjoyed a long history of working with Ms. Tai throughout the course of numerous negotiations including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and U.S.- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). We have been impressed by her strategic insight, dedication and ardent efforts to work on behalf of improved trade policies for U.S. farmers, workers and businesses across the country.