USDEC, NMPF Ally with Colombian Dairy Association to Strengthen Trade, Drive Dairy Priorities

June 4, 2024

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and Colombian Association of Dairy Industry (Asoleche) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to increase cooperation between the U.S. and Colombian dairy industries as they advocate for pro-trade and science-based policies.

The agreement details objectives focused on improving communications and knowledge-sharing between the two industries, highlighting the economic and social importance of the dairy industry, and eliminating trade barriers that harm producers and consumers alike.

“This agreement is another significant step in the U.S. dairy industry’s commitment to working with and supporting our partners in Colombia and across Latin America,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “Both industries benefit when we have a robust trade relationship. Everyone – especially Colombian consumers – are worse off when policymakers impose ill-advised trade barriers. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong partnership.”

“The U.S. and Colombian dairy industries share many of the same values and priorities,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “We’re excited to work alongside Asoleche to promote positive, sound policies that build a stronger dairy industry in the Americas and internationally.”

“At Asoleche, our mission is to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of the Colombian dairy industry,” said Ana María Gómez Montes, Executive President of Asoleche. “This partnership with USDEC and NMPF will enable us to promote milk consumption, which is one of the greatest challenges we face as a dairy chain in Colombia. It will also provide us with more tools for innovation through the exchange of knowledge between industries. We hope that together we will develop innovative projects that benefit the entire dairy chain and consumers in Colombia who rely on both domestic and imported dairy products.”

The MOU complements similar agreements USDEC and NMPF have made throughout Latin America, including with Sociedad Rural Argentina, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Chilean Federacion Nacional de Productores de Leche (Fedeleche).