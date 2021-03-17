USDEC and NMPF Applaud Katherine Tai’s Confirmation as New U.S. Trade Representative

March 17, 2021

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) applaud the Senate’s confirmation of Katherine Tai as the next United States Trade Representative.

“The U.S. Dairy Export Council welcomes the swift appointment of Ms. Tai as the new U.S. Trade Representative at a time when exports of U.S. dairy products are critical to the economic well-being of the millions of American workers whose jobs are generated by our dairy industry,” said Krysta Harden, President and CEO of USDEC. “Ms. Tai’s commitment to work for all Americans provides a strong platform to ensure that U.S. trade policy and trade agreements will benefit America’s agricultural community.”

“On behalf of America’s 34,000 dairy producers and the dozens of farmer-owned dairy cooperatives throughout the country, NMPF commends the Senate’s approval of Ms. Tai today and we look forward to continue working with her in her new capacity as the U.S. Trade Representative,” said Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of NMPF. “With over 15 percent of U.S. milk production being exported each year, enforcement of current trade agreements and opening new market opportunities overseas will help provide a profitable rural economy.”

NMPF and USDEC have enjoyed a long history of working with Ms. Tai throughout the course of numerous negotiations including the U.S.- Mexico-Canada Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Her strategic insight, dedication and ardent efforts to work on behalf of improved trade policies for U.S. farmers, workers and businesses across the country speak highly to the leadership she will bring to USTR’s critical mission.