USDA’s Latest Coronavirus Aid May Not Be the Last, NMPF’s Bleiberg Says

May 21, 2020

This week farmers received welcome relief from the Trump Administration through its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, for which farmers can sign up starting May 26 – but that may not be Washington’s last work on farm aid this year. More assistance may be on the way, even though the details and timing remain unclear, according to Paul Bleiberg, vice president for government relations at the National Milk Producers Federation.

“It’s hard to tell exactly what will happen, but I think we will see some kind of a give-and-take between House Democrats, Senate Republicans and obviously the administration as well,” Bleiberg said in an NMPF podcast. To listen to the full discussion, click here. You can also find this and other NMPF podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.