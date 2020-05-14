NMPF Applauds Robust Dairy Support in HEROES Act

May 14, 2020

As U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives continue to weather the unique storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Milk Producers Federation today thanked the U.S. House of Representatives for supporting critical measures for dairy farmers and their industry partners in its HEROES Act slated for a vote later this week.

Dairy farmers continue to work around the clock to ensure a steady, healthy, and nutritious supply of milk. However, farmers have endured significant losses as the unprecedented collapse of foodservice markets has wiped out substantial dairy product demand. Dairy’s fortunes have been especially grim given milk’s perishability, and farmers of all sizes have suffered from these major losses.

NMPF appreciates that the HEROES Act includes multiple provisions to provide additional direct relief to dairy farmers based on the losses they face this year. The bill also includes NMPF-advocated provisions to strengthen opportunities for milk and dairy product donations to help farmers and consumers. Finally, the package provides important nutrition assistance to the millions of American families and households who are facing food insecurity during this difficult time.

“The dairy industry continues to grapple with difficulty and uncertainty on a scale we have not seen in our lifetimes. Dairy farmers are resilient and will continue to push through this challenge, but the help provided in the HEROES Act will make that burden less overwhelming. We thank the many members of Congress who have given voice to dairy’s urgent needs,” said NMPF president and CEO Jim Mulhern.

NMPF looks forward to continuing to work with Congress and the Trump Administration to provide important relief to all dairy farmers as this process continues.