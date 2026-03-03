USDA Dairy Purchases Match NMPF Request

March 3, 2026

USDA took steps to boost low milk prices and expand dairy consumption through $148 million in Section 32 purchases announced Feb. 19, pledging to buy a balanced, effectively targeted mix of dairy products, including the first major butter purchases in five years, in keeping with NMPF efforts that dated to November.

“Dairy farmers have shared in the struggles faced throughout the agricultural economy, and these purchases will provide important relief to producers who will benefit from the additional demand, helping them provide nutritious dairy products to Americans and the world,” NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud said in a statement.

The USDA purchase plan includes:

$75 million of butter;

$32.5 million in cheddar cheese;

$20.5 million in fresh fluid milk;

$10 million of Swiss cheese; and

$10 million in Ultra-High Temperature (shelf-stable) milk.

The purchases match the amount requested by NMPF in a letter sent to USDA last November, which was followed by extensive conversations and further official communication with USDA and compare favorably with other recent USDA purchases intended to boost the farm economy, which include $80 million for specialty crops and $100 million for seafood.

USDA Section 32 purchases, authorized by the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935, allow USDA to buy surplus, domestically produced agricultural products to stabilize farm products and provide food to federal nutrition assistance programs.

Under the program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service notifies industry and stakeholders of new opportunities by issuing Purchase Program Announcements throughout the year. Now that the announcement has been made, USDA is inviting offers from approved USDA vendors and awarding purchase contracts. For more information, visit USDA here.