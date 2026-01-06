U.S. Secures Continued Tariff-Free Access to Colombian Market

January 6, 2026

NMPF efforts with the U.S. Dairy Export Council against a meritless Colombian investigation into milk power efforts paid off with a Dec. 30 Colombian government decision to terminate an ongoing case and not impose tariffs.

The Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism decision to dismiss a Subsidies and Countervailing Measures investigation on milk powder imports from the United States due to lack of merit came after extensive U.S. government collaboration with NMPF, USDEC and their members in successfully rebut Colombia’s allegations.

NMPF and USDEC coordinated a multi-faceted response to the case, which was launched in 2024. It alleged, without factual basis, that U.S. milk powders were unfairly subsidized and harmed Colombian dairy producers. NMPF and USDEC demonstrated that the Colombian government’s methodology was flawed, that assumed benefits to the U.S. dairy industry were miscalculated, and that no evidence of harm to Colombia’s domestic dairy sector could be substantiated.

“The U.S. dairy industry secured hard-won access to the Colombian market more than a decade ago, and as of this year tariffs have now fully phased out,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF, in a statement after the decision. “Attempts to restrict U.S. access through bogus claims and misused trade tools set a dangerous precedent not only for dairy exports but for all U.S. trade. We commend the U.S. government and our members for working with us to coordinate a strong, credible defense and to send a clear message that efforts to evade trade agreement commitments will not be tolerated.”

NMPF and USDEC Executive Vice President Jaime Castaneda testified on behalf of the U.S. dairy industry at an October 2024 hearing, clarifying how USDA programs work to refute the unfounded claims by Colombian producers. Colombia initially imposed preliminary countervailing duties of 4.86% on U.S. milk powder imports but chose not to extend them when the temporary measures expired in January 2025, following the sustained campaign coordinated by NMPF and USDEC.

U.S. dairy exports to Colombia exceeded $128 million in 2024. Tariffs on U.S. dairy products were fully eliminated at the beginning of 2026 under the U.S.-Colombia Free Trade Agreement, which NMPF and USDEC worked with the U.S. government to secure in 2012.