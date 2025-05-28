U.S.–Mexico Dairy Summit Yields Renewed Commitment to Growth and Collaboration

May 28, 2025

The U.S. and Mexican dairy sectors renewed a partnership and unveiled a work plan today to enhance industry collaboration at their seventh annual summit convened this week in Madison, Wisconsin. The industry representatives reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration and supporting the long-term success of the North American dairy industry.

Led by the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) on the U.S. side, and by the Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas (CNOG), Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Leche (AMLAC), Cámara Nacional de Industriales de la Leche (CANILEC), and Consejo Nacional Agropecuario (CNA) from Mexico, the summit culminated in the signing of a renewed commitment and a shared work plan designed to foster mutual growth and resilience.

The joint plan identifies key areas for cooperation, including:

Promoting science-based trade policies that facilitate fair and transparent dairy trade across borders,

that facilitate fair and transparent dairy trade across borders, Enhancing animal health coordination , with a focus on proactive risk mitigation and information sharing,

, with a focus on proactive risk mitigation and information sharing, Defending dairy’s reputation and promoting its nutritional benefits across both countries and in global markets,

and promoting its nutritional benefits across both countries and in global markets, Supporting sustainability and innovation efforts within the sector.

“Challenges like trade instability and animal health threats aren’t localized. They extend beyond borders, which is why working together is essential,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “Mexico continues to be a crucial ally for the U.S. dairy industry. These meetings not only reinforce our partnership but also help us prepare for a stronger, more resilient future.”

Recognizing the increasingly interconnected nature of the global dairy industry, the U.S. and Mexican representatives underscored the importance of continuing to work together to address shared challenges—from trade uncertainty and supply chain disruptions to animal health threats like H5N1 and New World screwworm and evolving consumer expectations.

“The U.S. and Mexico dairy sectors share a common goal: to expand market opportunities and protect consumer confidence in dairy,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “Today’s renewed agreement deepens our partnership as we address the shared challenges our industries face.”