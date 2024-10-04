U.S. Dairy Welcomes End to Port Strike, Urges Swift Conclusion of Contract Negotiations

October 4, 2024

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) today welcomed news that the labor strike affecting East and Gulf Coast ports has come to an end, allowing port operations to resume. The two organizations emphasized the importance of quickly finalizing contract negotiations to provide long-term certainty for U.S. dairy exporters.

“We are grateful to the Biden Administration for its important role in getting the parties to return to work and resume port operations,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “This is a crucial step in ensuring that U.S. dairy products can continue to reach our international customers. We encourage both sides to continue their negotiations and reach a final agreement that protects the supply chain and strengthens the reliability of American exports.”

The dairy industry has been severely affected by the disruptions, as $1.7 billion in dairy exports flow through the East and Gulf coast ports each year. The three-day work stoppage has had ripple effects throughout the export supply chain, with dairy exporters reporting cancelled sales and added time and costs to reroute products.

“We still need the contract negotiations to conclude swiftly,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “International customers of U.S. dairy products need certainty that their orders will arrive on time, and dairy producers can’t afford further disruptions.”

Dairy exporters experiencing challenges with rerouting or repositioned equipment should reach out to Tony Rice (trice@nmpf.org) with questions.