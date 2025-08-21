U.S. Dairy: Trade Deal With Europe Must Deliver Real Change

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) welcomed today’s release of the Joint Statement on United States – European Union Framework on an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade. U.S. dairy leaders stressed that America can no longer afford to tolerate Europe’s entrenched protectionism, which has cost U.S. dairy farmers billions and stifled real market access. The Framework provides an essential opportunity to address those harms to benefit American dairy farmers and manufacturers.

According to the White House, the new agreement would provide preferential market access for U.S. dairy products and commit to resolving certain non-tariff barriers including streamlining requirements for dairy export certificates. Both elements are vital to improving Transatlantic trade relations.

“U.S. farmers win when competition is fair, but there’s nothing fair about Europe’s system,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “An agreement with the EU has the potential to unlock billions in new opportunities for American dairy. To get there, dairy exporters need to see market access opportunities into the EU mirror those the EU already enjoys when it ships butter, cheese and other dairy products into the U.S. market. We look forward to working with the Administration to ensure the EU follows through on delivering results that farmers can see in their milk checks.”

Exports are a lifeline for American dairy farmers, processors, and the rural communities they support. But Europe has turned trade into a one-way street. Trade that is reciprocal, fair and balanced requires leveling the playing field for U.S. exporters including ending the abuse of GIs as disguised protectionism and ensuring that EU tariffs and nontariff barriers do not shut out U.S. producers from selling products that are globally recognized and respected.

“This announcement is an important step in the right direction. America’s dairy farmers are done playing second fiddle in Europe’s rigged system,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “For too long, the EU has wielded tariffs and red tape, and misused geographical indications, as weapons to shut U.S. products out while European exporters enjoyed extensive access to our shelves. That imbalance has saddled us with a staggering $3 billion dairy trade deficit in 2024 alone. We’re pleased that the Administration is working to finally address this imbalance of opportunity.”