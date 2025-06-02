U.S. Dairy Strengthens Mexican Ties

June 2, 2025

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) strengthened its ties with the Mexican dairy industry at the seventh annual U.S.-Mexico joint summit, held May 27–29 in Madison, WI.

U.S. producer, processing and promotion leaders throughout the dairy supply chain, including representatives from Dairy Management, Inc., Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association joined Mexican representatives including members of the National Confederation of Livestock Organizations (CNOG), Mexican Association of Milk Producers (AMLAC), National Chamber of Dairy Manufacturers (CANILEC), and National Agricultural Council (CNA).

This year’s gathering took on added importance amid an uncertain trade landscape and growing animal health concerns, including H1N1 and New World screwworm. NMPF and USDEC reaffirmed their commitment to the partnership and agreed with their Mexican counterparts on key policy areas to prioritize. These include the preservation and improvement of trade relations (including the avoidance of tariffs and/or new barriers to bilateral trade), the active defense of common food names, and the commitment to grow dairy consumption in both countries.

The event culminated in a renewed joint statement reaffirming the two industries’ commitment to working together to address shared challenges and raise the profile of dairy in both markets.

The regular meetings have reinforced the partnership between the U.S. and Mexican dairy industries since a memorandum of understanding was established in 2005. Leading U.S. and Mexican dairy organizations have used these discussions to enhance industry collaboration and strengthen dairy production in North America.

Mexico remains the top export destination for U.S. dairy products, accounting for 30% of exports by value last year. The binational meeting strengthens collaboration with one of the industry’s most critical global partners.