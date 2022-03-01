U.S. Dairy Statements on USTR 2022 Trade Policy Agenda

March 1, 2022

In response to the U.S. Trade Representative’s release of the 2022 Trade Policy Agenda today, USDEC and NMPF released the following statements.

Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation president & CEO:

U.S. trade policy is a three-legged stool. USTR’s 2022 Trade Policy Agenda prioritizes two important legs: enforceable commitments from our trading partners and forward-leaning trade strategies to uproot barriers to U.S. products. Yet comprehensive trade agreements – the most powerful weapon in our trade arsenal – remain missing from this forecast. We are thankful for the exceptional dedication of USTR in representing American interests and look forward to partnering with them on the areas outlined in today’s Trade Policy Agenda including the continued focus on ensuring Canada abides by its U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement commitments. To most effectively fight for American dairy farmers, manufacturers and workers, however, we must build on those efforts by using the full suite of trade policy tools to tackle market access barriers to American-made products.

Krysta Harden, U.S. Dairy Export Council president & CEO: