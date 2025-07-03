U.S. Dairy Pursues Opportunities in UK, EU

July 3, 2025

NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud and Executive Vice Presidents Shawna Morris and Jaime Castaneda led a U.S. dairy leadership delegation to Europe the week of June 23 to promote U.S. dairy exports and push for greater market access.

NMPF Board Member and USDEC Vice Chair Alex Peterson, USDEC Chair Becky Nyman, and USDEC President and CEO Krysta Harden also headed up the delegation, offering perspectives as industry leaders.

The trip’s first leg in the United Kingdom featured farm visits and tours, where NMPF learned more about the British dairy industry’s sustainability ambitions, market considerations, competitiveness, and future opportunities for collaboration and engagement. NMPF also met with Graham Floater, the United Kingdom’s Chief Negotiator for Trade with the United States, and other policymakers, to highlight how increasing imports of safe, high-quality, nutritious, and competitively priced U.S. dairy ingredients would benefit British businesses and consumers.

The group’s Brussels stop included meetings with EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen, the U.S. embassy team including Charge d’Affaires Norman Thatcher Sharpf, and the offices of the Directorate-General for Health & Food Safety (DG Sante) and Directorate-General for Trade & Economic Security (DG Trade), as well as senior political leaders from both those areas. Meetings with leading EU private sector organizations, Eucolait and COPA-COGECA, and the International Dairy Federation, rounded out the trip.

NMPF emphasized the nearly $3 billion dairy trade deficit between the United States and the European Union, driven largely by unjustified nontariff and tariff barriers. NMPF highlighted the importance of EU regulations being World Trade Organization-compliant, as opposed to the overly detailed and prescriptive approaches presently taken which are so counterproductive to fair and healthy trade.