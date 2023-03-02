U.S. Dairy Breaks Exports Record for Third Straight Year

March 2, 2023

U.S. dairy exports set new records in 2022, helped along by work from NMPF in collaboration with the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), policymakers and stakeholders who delivered on targeted policy priorities.

More than $9 billion of U.S. dairy products reached international customers in 2022, according to data finalized in February. The volume shipped accounted for 18% of total milk production. This marked the third straight record year for volume and the second for value.

In a year full of challenges, NMPF was proud to work with members and policymakers to find solutions to support dairy exporter, including: