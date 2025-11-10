Dairy Defined:

Trust Defines Dairy Despite Divisions

November 10, 2025

Success in a splintered world often comes down to one thing: trust. Farmers are fortunate to have it, and we are proud to keep building it.

Despite misinformation, despite self-interested attempts to separate Americans from the farmers who serve them the safest, most nutritious food in the world on a daily basis, consumer confidence in farmers outstrips other aspects of the U.S. food system. According to the Ketchum Appetite for Change consumer research study, a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults done in July 2025, 79% of Americans trust farmers to “do the right thing” in serving the public, easily the most trust in any single link of the food chain.

That’s more than grocery stores. That’s more than food companies. That’s more than the MAHA movement. It’s a testament to public appreciated for the hard work farmers do every day as the bedrock of nutrition — and in turn, it’s a responsibility farmers take seriously.

This week, the most important gathering of U.S. dairy farmers seeking better public policy for agriculture is taking place in Dallas. The National Milk Producers Federation is honored to serve those who do the right thing for American consumers and looks forward to the change to enhance its leadership in Washington and across the country.

And dairy farmers are proud to be a premier source of nourishment for Americans, and for the world, continuing to earn that trust that’s essential to our splintered-world success.