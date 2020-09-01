TODAY AT NOON EDT: Dairy Exports Take Center Stage at Virtual AgTalks Town Hall

September 1, 2020

U.S. dairy exports and the crucial role they play will take center stage today starting at noon Eastern Time/11 a.m. Central Time at a virtual town hall featuring NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern and moderated by Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Interested media and members of the public can still register here to attend the event.

“America’s dairy farmers help produce high-quality dairy products that are renowned around the world,” said Mulhern in prepared remarks for the town hall, part of an ongoing series titled AgTalks featuring discussions of trade and the rural economy co-hosted by the two organizations and Farmers for Free Trade, a coalition of pro-trade farmer groups.

“These exports drive economic growth here at home and create new jobs in rural communities that have borne the brunt of years of recession,” Mulhern said. “We cannot accept unjust trade barriers that limit our export dairy market access.”

Each AgTalks event has focused on a different state, with today’s talk focused on Wisconsin. Also speaking at the event are Jeff Schwager, President of Sartori Cheese; Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Jeff Lyon, CEO, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative; and Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

More information on AgTalks can be found here.